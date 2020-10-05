Cricket fraternity wishes PM Imran Khan happy birthday as he turns 68

PM Imran Khan led Pakistan to their sole 50-over World Cup win in 1992 before turning to politics and ascending to the PM's Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 68 today (October 5). The cricketer-turned-politician is now just two shy of becoming a septuagenarian.

As expected, the prime minister’s birthday was noticed far and wide on Twitter, with his former teammates, sports writers and even cricketing bodies wishing him.

PM Imran’s cricketing confidant Javed Miandad was among the first ones to wish him, doing so almost as the date changed to October 5 in the week hours of Monday.





The Pakistan Cricket Board, whose patron-in-chief the prime minister is, was among the first cricketing bodies to wish him:





International Cricket Council wasn’t far behind:





Indian sports writer Joy Bhattacharjya recalled what PM Imran’s greatest contribution to cricket was.





Pak Passion Editor Saj Sadiq described PM Imran as “the greatest ever Pakistani cricketer”.





Sri Lankan author Daniel Alexander paid homage to the PM's "fearless and intelligent leadership".





