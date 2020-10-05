'Never say never' but not now: PCB CEO Wasim Khan on hiring Shoaib Akhtar

PCB CEO Wasim Khan held a meeting with Shoaib Akhtar last month, fuelling speculation that an employment offer was in the offing.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that the Board could be willing to entertain the idea of hiring pace legend Shoaib Akhtar in future but the door is closed in the short-term, Pak Passion reported on Sunday.

Akhtar has long lobbied for a role in the PCB setup, preferably as the chief selector, which is currently occupied by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Following the national team's difficult tour of England last month and Akhtar's meeting with the PCB top brass, it was speculated that a change could be in the offing but the Board stuck with Misbah.

When the question of Akhtar's potential employment with the Board was raised, Wasim responded: "We never say never. Obviously Shoaib Akhtar is another who is very passionate about Pakistan cricket and he has a huge amount of value to offer.

"Whilst no decisions have been made about any more hires at the moment, the fact is that during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, players like Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif, Moin Khan, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Wasim Akram gave up their time to impart knowledge to our current players."

The PCB CEO, however, hinted that employment offers may not be doled out to everyone who he thinks could contribute to the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

"Some of these players will be part of the system, whilst others will be outside the system. But what is important is to note that each of these players have a desire to move Pakistan cricket forward so we will always welcome the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and others to contribute to and support Pakistan cricket like they always have done in the past," he said.

