Misbah-ul-Haq names the man responsible for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacking

Misbah-ul-Haq did say that he was consulted over Sarfaraz's future but refused to reveal what his feedback was.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has distanced himself from the sacking of Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain last year, saying that while he was consulted, the actual decision was taken by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Misbah, in an interview with Samaa, was asked whether he was behind Sarfaraz’s removal, to which he gave the explanation.

“I do not have the power to select or remove a captain. It is a prerogative of the chairman PCB and he made the final call,” he is quoted as saying.

“Yes, he asked the management about our opinion but that is not for the public to know. It was the chairman’s decision in the end.”

Sarfaraz, revered in southern parts of the country for leading Pakistan to it’s last major ICC Trophy in 2017, was removed from both the captaincy and team last year after months of indifferent form with the bat and the team’s loss to an inexperienced Sri Lanka side in a T20I series on home turf.

He has since made his way back into the side but plays second-fiddle to main wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan.

