Covid-19 SOPs knocked out at Amir Khan's boxing night in Islamabad

Even the organisers, including Amir Khan himself, can be seen without masks inside the ring. Photo: Amir Khan/Facebook

A boxing event, which took place at Islamabad's Amir Khan Boxing Complex on Saturday night, openly flouted government orders and violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 as over 2,000 spectators flocked in and were in close contact with each other.

The free-for-all event saw only a minority of the crowd wear masks, with the recommended social distancing almost non-existent. The crowd shared drinking glasses and celebrated while hugging each other, and even the organisers did not do any different.

Saturday witnessed the highest number of positive cases in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the last two months, however, the spectators at the boxing event appeared oblivious to that.

“I was only there to perform my professional duties. However, when inside the hall, I witnessed that spectators were not following the SOPs. I preferred to stay out in the open rather risking my health,” a local sports scribe said.

While the Ministry for IPC is yet to give most sporting bodies the permission to restart their activities or even hold camps, the same ministry appeared to have given the Amir Khan-led professional boxing organisers a free hand.

Even Test captain Azhar Ali and Amir himself were seen sitting side-by-side without wearing any mask.

When an official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was approached, he said the board had nothing to do with this event.



“We had provided this facility to Amir Khan to hold training camps and establish his academy. The event organisers did not get any permission from the PSB to hold the international competition at the facility. We came to know about the plan a couple of days ahead of the event when the foreign boxers had already reached Pakistan to feature in the competition,” the official said.

When asked that a PSB’s recently issued handout backed the event, the official said he was talking about the official permission.

“There is a process for holding such events. To get permission for organising such an event, an application must reach the PSB headquarters six weeks prior to start of the event. After that, we forward it to the concerned departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Ministry for IPC. No such application was received from the organisers and we had no other option but to recognise the event when all the foreign boxers had reached here,” he explained.

The PSB official, however, expressed his concern about the violations of the SOPs at the Amir Khan Complex.

“A few months back we were forced to close the complex for one month because of the positive cases, following a gathering there,” the official added.

The event’s organisers, however, were reluctant to come out with their point of view.

Amir’s manager Muhammad Anwaar neither answered The News' call nor responded to WhatsApp queries in an effort to know that who was responsible for ignoring SOPs at the event.

Covid-19 SOPs knocked out at Amir Khan's boxing night in Islamabad