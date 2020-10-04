National T20 Cup: Junaid Khan details fierce competition for places in KP

Junaid Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa easily have the most stacked pace unit in the entire National T20 Cup, with names such as Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan all available at captain Mohammad Rizwan’s disposal.

Junaid, one of the four-headed all-southpaw pace monster, has admitted that the internal competition for places is soaring and the only way to hold on to your place in the side is by performing in each and every game.

“It’s always a good feeling to perform well for the team. I know that competition has increased and you will be picked only if you perform so there’s a pressure of doing well for the team,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board after guiding his side to a six-wicket win over Southern Punjab on Saturday.

Junaid, 29, also detailed his experience of playing competitive cricket after the months-long pandemic-induced break.

“Initially, I was a bit rusty because I didn’t have any match practice but after playing the first game I regained my rhythm,” he said.

