Northern vs Sindh live stream: Watch National T20 Cup match

Northern vs Sindh: Captains at the match toss.

The Northern vs Sindh fixture of the National T20 Cup is currently underway at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The match sees Northern puts its unblemished record on the line. They have won all three of their matches so far and looked a notch above the rest, thanks to their powerful batting unit.

On the other hand, Sindh, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have won one out of their two matches and are currently fourth in the six-team competition. A win here could elevate the up to second.

Sindh won the toss and invited Norther to bat first.

The live stream of the match, courtesy the Pakistan Cricket Board, can be seen below.





