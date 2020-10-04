Balochistan's Imam-ul-Haq in action against Southern Punjab.

In a National T20 Cup match dominated by lefty batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq’s Balochistan came out on top as they defeated Southern Punjab by 16 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Balochistan did not get a good start as not only they were lethargic initially, but they also lost their first wicket in the fourth over. Bismillah Khan joined Imam and that’s when Balochistan hit the fourth gear.

The pair put on 80 runs for the second wicket, and after Bismillah (39) left, captain Haris Sohail (53 off 27) also kept the scoring rate high.

The real start, however, was Imam, whose bid for a century ended in the final over of the innings when he was run out just six shy off the milestone. His 54-ball innings was laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Ammad Butt's boundary-laden cameo of seven-ball 22 had also helped Balochistan post 230-4.

In reply, Southern Punjab’s innings was dealt a blow in the opening over when Zeeshan Ashraf was dismissed. The in-form Sohaib Maqsood did not click today, contributing a slow 15-ball 20 that did no favours to the run chase.

Captain Shan Masood (42-ball 27) and Khushdil Shah did strike a 103-run partnership but by the time the former departed on the first ball of the 15th over, the equation read: 81 needed off 35 balls.

The sky-high run-rate meant the chase was never truly on even if Khushdil’s blitzkrieg (72 off 34) did get them close.

Imam was named the player of the match, altough Akif Javed (35-3) also made a case, as Balochistan moved to second on the points table. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have now lost all of their opening four matches and sit dead last.

National T20 Cup: Imam’s near-century heaps more misery on Southern Punjab