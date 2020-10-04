Twitter roasts PCB with screenshots of National T20 Cup's numerous blunders

Shan Masood watches a coin toss during National T20 Cup with an unsettling ear-to-ear grin.

The National T20 Cup was supposed to be PSL lite but so far it’s just been … lite. The league that carries the “national” tag was lent as many local stars as any domestic league’s ever been. Then came a raft full of commentators, the TV promos, “har-haal-main-cricket” hashtags and whatnot.

However, when the tournament eventually kicked off, it dawned at cricket fans how they had been duped. The live scoring, the production quality and even the commentary - both English and Urdu - left much more to be desired than even what’s the usually low standard for domestic tournaments.

This was no PSL lite, this was the same domestic level production quality that is too raw for a vast majority of TV-watching cricket fraternity.

Over the first few days of the tournament's 2020 rendition, numerous such production gaffes have been noticed by Tweeples. Some of these blunders are listed down below for your pleasure (or not!).

The first contributor to National T20 Cup blunder thread was our very own sports reporter Faizan Lakhani. Not only is the term “Chinaman” not used any more due to its racist backstory, the guy it was used for is actually a pacer named Sohaibullah.





That was still palatable compared to what this guy spotted. Also note the seven Sohail Khans playing for KP.





This is a blunder, a gaffe, a clanger and a howler – all rolled into one:





Another:







Wa’t fo’ da Mo-Riz kombo:





Usman Shinwari, though, should be thankful to the production team for this world record:





Apparently the PCB’s TV production team’s ‘quality’ is rubbing on to its digital unit as well:







