IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham puts Aakash Chopra in place for 'match-winner' dig

Aakash Chopra and Jimmy Neesham have traded barbs on Twitter.

Indian cricket analyst Aakash Chopra and New Zealand cricketer had a slight spat on Twitter after the former questioned the latter’s utility for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab, suggesting that the Kiwi all-rounder was average at best as both a batsman and a bowler.

Chopra, a former cricketer who has had a much greater success as an analyst, made remarks critical of Neesham after Kings XI Punjab lost their third match of the ongoing IPL 2020 and almost slipped to the bottom of the points table, above only Chennai Super Kings.

“They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner,” Chopra opined on his YouTube channel.

“First thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing the right team. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujeeb is not able to make it to the playing XI after being in the squad.”

Neesham, who is extremely active on Twitter where he puts his wit to great use, was never going to let the dig go unnoticed.

In a tit-for-tat move, he shed light on Chopra’s own not-so-illustrious IPL career that saw him score just 334 runs across two IPLs for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Upon being shown the mirror, Chopra appeared much less scathing in his response, simply saying: “Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL.”







