An unnamed player from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has revealed of being approached by bookies despite the league being played in a closed bubble, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported.

Due to the threat of the coronavirus, it is nigh on impossible for any corrupt elements to directly approach the players in person. However, the door remains slightly ajar due to such elements’ online presence, which may have been used to approach the said player.

"We are tracking him. It will take some time," said BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh when asked if the bookie had been arrested yet.

Most boards have anti-corruption policies in place which bind their players to immediately report any corrupt approach. A BCCI official said that the protocol of reporting the approach was followed in this case.

"The best part is that the player who was approached immediately sensed that something is fishy. He had a suspicion and he immediately shared his concerns with the ACU. Every player, even those who have come from the Under-19 are well aware of each and every anti-corruption protocols," PTI quoted the official as saying.

IPL 2020: Bookies reach unnamed player even in bubble