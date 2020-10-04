National T20 Cup: Haider Ali fined for raising bat at umpire

Haider Ali in action against KP in tournament opener.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fined Northern batsman 30 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent by raising his bat at an umpire during his team’s match against Central Punjab on Saturday.

“The incident occurred in the ninth over of Northern’s innings when Haider showed his bat to the umpire, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision, after being adjudged LBW on an Usman Qadir’s delivery,” a press release issued by the Board detailed.

“Haider was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Khan Afridi, third umpire Waleed Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.”

The 19-year-old Haider, who has been turning heads with his batting prowess, did not contest the charge and accepted the sanction.

Haider is currently the fourth-highest scorer of National T20 Cup, with 121 to his name in three matches, including a 90-run knock.

