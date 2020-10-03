As per the terms of the new deal, domestic players will not be able to talk to the media without the Board’s permission. Photo: PCB

After first shackling its centrally contracted national players with various policies, the Pakistan Cricket Board has also put a gag on domestic cricketers with its newly doled out contracts, Daily Express reported on Saturday.

As per the terms of the new deal, domestic players will not be able to talk to the media without the Board’s permission.

Furthermore, they will have to ask the PCB in order to make an appearance on TV, while running private YouTube channels or any apps is strictly forbidden.

Without the written consent of the Board, the players will not be allowed to give interviews or writer columns during any tournaments.

While the Board expects the cricketers to make appearances and give interviews to channels or publications it approves, they will not be allowed to disagree with or criticise the PCB, its officials, sponsors and even the International Cricket Council, Express reported.

The same would apply on the PCB’s former staff and its programmes.

It is pertinent to mention here that while most of the domestic cricketers have agreed and accepted the deals, a group of six led by frequent dissident Mohammad Hafeez refused, forcing the PCB to offer them shortened one-month deals.

It is also pertinent to mention here that not everyone on the PCB’s books has to play by these rules. Saqlain Mushtaq, who joined the National High Performance Centre during summer, has been allowed to run his YouTube channel as long as the content posted is “positive”.

PCB gags domestic cricketers, bars unauthorised airing of views: report