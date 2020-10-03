Pak vs Zim: African delegation to assess arrangements before team visit

Photo: AFP

A five-member delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket will visit Pakistan from October 10 to 15 to review the arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the twin limited-overs series which will begin on October 30.



The delegation is expected to first visit Rawalpindi, where the three T20Is are to take place,before traveling to Multan, which will host the three-match ODI series.

A majority of the members of the delegation will be medical experts, who are to assess the bio-secure arrangements made at the hotels and grounds of both venues.

During their visit, Pakistan's reciprocal tour of Zimbabwe, planned for April, will also be discussed.

It is pertinent to mention that the delegation's expenses during their visit will be borne by the Zimbabwe Board.

The Africans are expected to land in Pakistan on October 20 and, following the mandatory quarantine, will play a three-match ODI series in Multan and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The 50-over matches will take place on October 30, November 1 and 3 while the T20Is will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.

