KP vs Balochistan: Shaheen Afridi steals show with match-winning 5-for

Shaheen Afridi strikes his trademark pose after picking up a wicket for KP against Balochistan.

Shaheen Afridi was the star of the show as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s star-studded bowling line-up finally justified its hype, restricting Balochistan to just 152 – a target that their batters hunted down with eight wickets and three overs to spare.

KP, whose bowling unit had failed miserably in their opening match, was on point this time, with Afridi looking much like the pacer who had claimed a double hat-trick in T20 Vitality Blast in England last month.

The left-arm pacer claimed the wickets of both Balochistan openers before returning to deal more damage at the death as he finished with figures of 20-5.

In between, Balochistan’s innings was plagued by some lethargic batting by captain Haris Sohail (29 off 30) and Imad Butt (37 off 32).

The 153-run target was never going to be enough on a batting paradise that is Multan Cricket Stadium. All four of KP’s top-order batsmen contributed in double figures - even the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman (25 off 19).

Captain Mohammad Rizwan got a confident boosting 57 and remained unbeaten, whereas Mohammad Hafeez (45) and Iftikhar Ahmed (29* off 16) also made notable contributions.

This is what man-of-the-match Afridi had to say:

With the victory, KP opened their account in the tournament, whereas Balochistan were handed their first defeat.

