Hafeez, Malik, 4 others refuse to sign with PCB for entire domestic season

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and Shoaib Malik (R).

Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik headline a group of six veteran cricketers who have refused to sign with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the entire domestic season after being unhappy with the terms on offer, Daily Jang reported on Friday.

The sextet had told the PCB that they would not sign the deal until it was amended to reflect their demands, threatening to not participate and “even go home”.

The Board, upon seeing the players’ demeanour, caved and amended their contracts on Wednesday, just before the start of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

As per the new provisional contract, the said cricketers have only committed for a month, during which time they would participate in the National T20 Cup.

According to the Urdu daily, Hafeez and co, as part of the deal, will abide by the Board’s media, anti-corruption and anti-doping policies until October 20, after which they will be free to decide their future.

