National T20 Cup 2020 live stream: Watch Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Match toss between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: PCB

The fifth match of the National T20 Cup between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan have won the toss and decided to bat first.

The Haris Sohail-led Balochistan defeated Sindh in their tournament opener on Thursday. They are currently placed third on the points table.

KP, however, lost their opener to Northern despite a star-studded bowling line-up that seemed to wilt under the weight of expectations. They are dead last in the standings.

The match is live, and here is its stream courtesy PCB:





