Wasim Akram turns down PCB's offer to head cricket committee

Pace legend Wasim Akram has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) offer to become the chairman of its Cricket Committee, which has been headless since Iqbal Qasim's resignation from the post since early September.

According to a source in the PCB, CEO Wasim Khan had offered the post to Akram, who excused himself, saying that his busy schedule as a commentator as well as his preference for working independently were his reasons for refusal.

"I will be accused of conflict of interest so I want to work independently instead of blaming anyone," he is quoted as having told his namesake.



Meanwhile, the PCB CEO has hinted that the headless committee could be disbanded altogether if it failed to find a replacement or a its value could not be established.

Qasim, the last chairman of the body, had cited in his resignation that the committee, whose job is to make cricket recommendations to the PCB, was given no power, rendering it useless to the Board.

