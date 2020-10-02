Bad lights, naked patches at Multan stadium add to National T20 Cup's woes

An aerial view of the Multan Cricket Stadium. Photo: File

After substandard TV production, the Multan Cricket Stadium’s decrepit state and general mismanagement, including faulty floodlights, have become the latest issues to plague the ongoing National T20 Cup, Daily Express reported on Friday.

As per the Urdu daily, the evening matches at the stadium are not very well-lit as some of the floodlights have either malfunctioned, not set in the right direction or proving ineffective due to a lack of maintenance.

The Multan stadium was known for its lush green outfield but now the grass at various spots has either disappeared or wilted, making the outfield super-fast and a nightmare for the fielders, Express stated.

The abundance of naked patches means dust can often be seen in the trail of fielders chasing the ball. That, coupled with the light issue make it difficult to spot the white ball on TV, it added.

Furthermore, the publication said that there have been complaints of players not being served their meals on time.

However, the Covid-19 SOPs are being followed strictly at the venue, which the Urdu daily appreciated.

It is pertinent to mention that the opening day of the National T20 Cup was marred by the failure of scoring system, which had made it impossible for fans to keep track of the matches. The Board had also issued an apology as a result.





