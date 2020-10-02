Photo: Twitter

The think tank of the Pakistan national team may only make one or two changes in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe, but the subsequent T20I series could see plenty of youngsters and newcomers, with National T20 Cup standouts Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Malik and Zeeshan Ashraf likely to receive their first national call-ups, Geo Super understands.

According to sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), preliminary consultation regarding the squad for the home series against Zimbabwe and the tour of New Zealand have already taken place and squads for the twin assignments could be finalised next week.

READ: Pak vs NZ: Official schedule, timing, departure dates for Nov tour

In this regard, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has held talks with the coaches of the provincial associations in Multan, with the only thing left being consultations with his fellow national team coaches.

A total of 35 players are expected to be named for the tour of New Zealand as the squad will consist of Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheen players, whose players will be available for each other on the tour Down Under.

Pakistan Shaheen are scheduled to play two four-day and six T20 matches in New Zealand, while the national team is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 matches.



Meanwhile, Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 matches against Zimbabwe.



READ: Zimbabwe confident their Indian coach won’t face visa trouble for Pakistan tour

Pak vs Zim: National T20 starlets likely to get call-ups for T20I series