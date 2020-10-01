Bermudian David Hemp appointed Pakistan Women’s head coach

David Hemp takes over from Iqbal Imam. Photo courtesy: Cricket Victoria

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced former Bermudian cricketer David Hemp as the new head coach of Pakistan Women’s cricket team.

Hemp, who is based in Australia, succeeds former first-class cricketer Iqbal Imam as the team’s coach and was appointed after ‘a robust and transparent recruitment process”, the Board said.

The new head coach, as per a PCB press release, has previously “coached the Melbourne Stars’ and Victorian women's cricket teams in Australia’s Women's Big Bash League between 2015 and 2020, and is also a former Bermuda and Glamorgan captain”.

“Hemp played 271 first-class matches and scored over 15,000 runs for Glamorgan, Free State and Warwickshire. He also represented Bermuda in 22 one-day internationals from 2006 to 2009, scoring 641 runs with a century and four half-centuries.”

“Hemp is a qualified UK level four coach who has had a coaching role with Australia’s team for cricketers with an intellectual disability; Premier Cricket’s Prahran and was the director of coaching at Scotch College.”

Urooj Mumtaz, the acting head of Pakistan Women’s Wing and chair of women’s selection committee,” explained the decision to bring Hemp on board.

“David brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, more importantly around women’s cricket development, which is extremely critical to our strategy as part of our endeavour to increase the pool of cricketers and also help them top rise to the level of the front-running international sides,” she said.

