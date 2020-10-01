Lahore Qalandars, science ministry team up to promote technology in sports

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, federal sci-tech minister Fawad Chaudhry and LQ head coach Aaqib Javed at a press conference.

In a bid to revolutionise sports in Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Science and Technology "to promote and proliferate the use of the latest technologies in sports".

The MoU was signed in Islamabad between Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister of science and technology, and Atif Rana – the CEO of Lahore Qalandars.

According to the MoU, both parties will work to introduce latest technologies to improve the fitness and performance of players.

Among the technologies mentioned in the MoU are the introduction of smart ball technology, smart cricket bat technology, advanced data analysis program, wearable devices for illegal bowling action and scientifically prepared bowling shoes in Pakistan.

Lahore Qalandars, the MoU document says, will introduce the technologies at its High-Performance Center.

“Technology is updating day by day. [This initiative will help keep us] provide our players with the latest technology to prepare them to compete with the best of best in business,” said Rana.

He further said that cricket will be the model game in the beginning but other sports will also reap the benefits of the initiative.

Rana further said that the introduction of sports-related technologies in Pakistan will make players train as per international standards, and also boost Pakistan’s sports industry.

Chaudhry, meanwhile, said that the partnership will form the foundation for the sports technology industry in Pakistan.

“I once tweeted about an Australian manufacturer inserting a smart chip in cricket balls, since then I’ve been getting ideas by Pakistani software producers," the minister said.

"We are gathering Pakistan’s sports and technology industry under one roof and it is being patronized by Lahore Qalandars."

