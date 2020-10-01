Saleem Malik responds to PCB over transcripts of suspicious meetings

Former skipper Saleem Malik. Photo: File

Former skipper Saleem Malik on Wednesday submitted his response to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) adjudicator, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, regarding the conversation transcripts, provided by the International Cricket Council, of suspicious meetings that took place in London in 2000, Dawn reported.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for October 12.

Furthermore, Nasrullah Cheema, Saleem’s lawyer, said that the PCB have also submitted its response, of which they obtained a copy of it.

It must be noted that the PCB had earlier said that Malik would not be welcomed in Pakistan cricket until he responds to a notice that was served to him regarding of the unexplained meetings.



READ: Do justice with me or I’ll tell ICC everything: Saleem Malik warns PCB

The 57-year-old was given a life ban by the PCB following Justice Qayyum’s report, in 2000, for his involvement in corrupt elements. The ban was subsequently lifted in 2008 by a civil court in Lahore.

