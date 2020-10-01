National T20 Cup: Left red-faced, PCB apologises for scoring failures

Opening day of National T20 Cup was littered with scoring and production failures.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to issue an apology on late Wednesday after the opening day of National T20 Cup was marred by embarrassing production failures, including the malfunctioning of its scoring system.

The Board had launched the domestic T20 tournament after modest fanfare but tall promises. However, the product on display on day one of the tournament was horrendous at best, albeit due to no fault of the players, who dazzled in both the matches.

The on-screen scoring system often gave the wrong scores and vanished completely at times as both fans and the commentators struggled to keep track of the match.

Since no streams were provided outside of Pakistan, ESPN was also unable to provide live score, which made it almost impossible for anyone to understand which way the match was going.

The PCB, in the face of intense criticism on social media, admitted its mistake and apologised with a clarification.

“The PCB offers its regrets to the fans for the technical glitch that resulted in the loss of live-scores during the 1st match,” it said.



“This problem was resolved in the 2nd match & the PCB now hopes the graphics will fully support the quality pictures & commentary.”





