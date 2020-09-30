Abdullah Shafique

Another young star was unearthed on Wednesday as 20-year-old Abdullah Shafique scored the first century of the National T20 Cup, helping Central Punjab chase down a seemingly gargantuan 201-run target with ease and defeat Southern Punjab by seven wickets.

The Sialkot-born's ton came in a successful chase and needed a mere 55 balls, that too, when his side had lost a wicket on the first ball of the innings.

Shafique's unbeaten knock - composed entirely of classic cricketing strokes rather than typical T20 slogs - meant that that early setback had become a non-factor by the end of the innings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shafique had also scored a century on his first-class debut (also against Southern Punjab).

Coupled with his heroics tonight (102 overall), he became the first Pakistani to have the honour on debut tons in both formats.

Abdullah Shafique scores first century of National T20 Cup in Punjab derby