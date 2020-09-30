Abdullah Shafique scores first century of National T20 Cup in Punjab derby

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020
Another young star was unearthed on Wednesday as 20-year-old Abdullah Shafique scored the first century of the National T20 Cup, helping Central Punjab chase down a seemingly gargantuan 201-run target with ease and defeat Southern Punjab by seven wickets.
The Sialkot-born's ton came in a successful chase and needed a mere 55 balls, that too, when his side had lost a wicket on the first ball of the innings.
Shafique's unbeaten knock - composed entirely of classic cricketing strokes rather than typical T20 slogs - meant that that early setback had become a non-factor by the end of the innings.
It is pertinent to mention here that Shafique had also scored a century on his first-class debut (also against Southern Punjab).
Coupled with his heroics tonight (102 overall), he became the first Pakistani to have the honour on debut tons in both formats.