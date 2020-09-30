Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik help Northern slay KP in National T20 Cup opener

Haider Ali in National T20 Cup. Photo: PCB

A monstrous 180-run partnership for the second wicket between young stud Haider Ali (90 off 48) and opener Zeeshan Malik (77 off 47) helped defending champions Northern slay pre-tournament favourites Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs in the opening match of the 2020 National T20 Cup in Multan on Wednesday.

Much was made of KP's star-studded bowling attack featuring names such as Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari - all left-arm seamers and internationals.

However, Haider, who had turned heads on his T20I debut last month, showed no respect to any big names as he teamed up with Malik to help their side to a massive total of 242-3 - just one shy of the tournament's all-time record.

In response, KP opener Fakhar Zaman once again fall flat, just as he had over much of the last two years, scoring just five and falling in the very first over.

Like KP's big-name bowlers, their ensemble of experienced middle-order batsmen disappointed as well. Neither of captain Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik got going or gave any kind of support to the other opener, Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored with 62 but took 48 balls for that tally.

Following a balance bowling effort, Mohammad Musa wrecked havoc in the final over, picking three wickets to finish as the pick of the Northern bowlers.

Haider was named the man of the match but said he was disappointed at having missed out on his maiden T20 ton.

Northern picked up two points and instantly went to the top of the table.

