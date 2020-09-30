Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik. Photo: PCB

Northern batsmen Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik on Wednesday impressed in the opening match of the National T20 Cup, against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a 180-run partnership that marked the highest second-wicket partnership in the tournament's history.

In 48 balls Haider smashed 90 runs while Malik totaled 77 runs off 46 deliveries, against a line-up of talented bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz, enabling the side to total 242 runs.

The previous record was held by Yasir Hameed and Younis Khan who had 169* in 2014.

National T20 Cup: Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik make record-breaking partnership