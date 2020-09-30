Serena Williams forced to withdraw from French Open due to injury

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020
American tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday suffered a blow to her 24th Grand Slam title campaign as she was forced to withdraw from the French Open.
The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.
She had been due to face Bulgaria´s Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later Wednesday.
"The Achilles didn´t have enough time to heal after the US Open," said Williams.
"I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover."
The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court´s all-time majors record.
"I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing," she said.
"It´s more than likely that I won´t play another tournament this year."