Serena Williams forced to withdraw from French Open due to injury

Serena Williams. Photo: AFP

American tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday suffered a blow to her 24th Grand Slam title campaign as she was forced to withdraw from the French Open.

The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

She had been due to face Bulgaria´s Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later Wednesday.

"The Achilles didn´t have enough time to heal after the US Open," said Williams.

"I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover."

The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court´s all-time majors record.

"I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing," she said.

"It´s more than likely that I won´t play another tournament this year."

