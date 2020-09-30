Shahid Afridi says was misquoted, did not blame Misbah-ul-Haq for 2011 loss

Misbah-ul-Haq (L) and Shahid Afridi (R) during their playing. Photo: AFP

Former skipper Shahid Afridi on Tuesday clarified that he was misquoted in a recent interview in which he had reportedly blamed ex-teammate Misbah-ul-Haq for the 2011 World Cup semi-final loss to India.

Afridi, in a post on Twitter, shared a screenshot of the interview with Arab News along with a caption stating that his words were "twisted" to make it sound that he blamed Misbah specifically rather than the entire batting unit, of which he himself was a part.

"Unfortunately I have been misquoted in this interview. The 2011 defeat was due to batting failure of the team. The batsmen including myself didn't sustain pressure of the chase. No blame on any individual!" he tweeted.

In the original interview Afridi said, "many people speak about Misbah that he played a slow inning. First, it’s the nature of Misbah, this is his game. He takes enough time [to settle]. He strives to take the game to the end. But this situation required [from him] to get the scoreboard going".

His words had caused a stir on social media, prompting the cricket legend to clear the air.

