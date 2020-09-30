Put an end to it: Lionel Messi on Barcelona feuds

Stop arguing: Lionel Messi said he wants everyone at Barcelona to pull together. Photo: AFP

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has said that he wants everyone to unite and end arguments in the club which erupted after his failed attempt to make an exit before the start of the season.

The Barcelona captain spoke to Barcelona newspaper Sport in an interview published online late on Tuesday.

"After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it," said Messi.

"We must unite all Barcelona's people and assume that the best is yet to come."

Messi referred to his attempt to force Barcelona to release him from the final year of his contract after the disastrous end to last season left the club without a trophy.

"I take responsibility for my mistakes, that, if they existed, were only to make a better and stronger FC Barcelona," said the Argentine.

"I wanted to send a message to all the club members and to all the fans. If any of them is bothered for a second by something I said or did, they should never doubt that I am always thinking about what is best for the club."

"Adding passion and desire will be the only way to achieve our objectives, always united and pulling in the same direction," said Messi, who last Friday criticised the way Barcelona had let Luis Suarez go saying "the truth is nothing surprises me anymore."

