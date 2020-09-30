PCB's General Council meeting unlikely to take place this year

Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB)General Council meeting is unlikely to take place this year due to absence of the elected representatives of provincial associations, The News reported on Wednesday.

The last meeting of the General Council was held in May 2018 and since then there has been a new administration, a new constitution and a general body in the new shape.

Now the General Council comprises eleven members (nine having right to vote) as districts are no more part of this important body. Now the General Council and the PCB’s Governing Board have almost the equal number of members.

Besides chairman, chief executive, and chief operating officers, the council includes six elected presidents of the provincial associations and president of the cricket association for the blind and deaf.

No PCB’s top officials in the current regime have ever attended the General Council’s meeting. The PCB’s Constitution was approved in August 2019 but since then the ad hoc provincial associations have not been formed yet. After the formation of ad hoc bodies, one more year would be required to see the first election of these associations.

When a PCB official was approached, he said the General Council’s meeting could be held with a one-third majority. “This year around we are planning to hold the meeting. Even if there are no elected presidents of the provincial associations, the meeting can be held in presence of the chairman PCB and presidents of the cricket association and cricket association for blind. So the required strength will be there to hold the meeting,” he said.

However, it will be totally awkward to hold the meeting without participation of the provincial associations.

With an important role in the PCB’s setup, the General Council has got multiple functions to perform.

