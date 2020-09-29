Azhar Ali to swap bat for microphone during National T20 Cup

Azhar Ali is one of two active cricketers to be assigned commentary duty during National T20 Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added two active cricketers to its star-studded commentary panel for the National T20 Cup, which starts in Multan on Wednesday

According to the list released by the PCB, Sindh’s Shehzar Muhammad and Central Punjab’s Azhar Ali will be commentating during the tournament.

Both Shehzar and Azhar are part of their respective squads and regular members of their team’s red-ball games. However, for white-ball cricket, the duo will turn critics for their teammates.

While Shehzar will be holding the microphone for the first time, Azhar has appeared as an expert commentator in Pakistan Super League.

“It is also an opportunity for me to have a close look at some of the emerging and U19 players who are featuring in the tournament as the instant nature of the format makes it a big test of temperament for the young and upcoming players,” said Azhar on his stint as a commentator.

Shehzar is the grandson of the legendary Hanif Mohammad and son of former Test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad. Interestingly, both his father and grandfather have also been commentators in the past.

Geo Super understands that the issue of conflict of interest does not arise in both the players' cases as neither is in contention for selection in white-ball cricket.

An official of the PCB said that as both the players are recent cricketers, their commentary on the games would be interesting for fans to listen to and provide valued information.

Test cricketer Shan Masood and his English James Andersen recently commentated on the T20I series between the two countries.

The commentary panel for National T20 also includes regulars such as Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, and Bazid Khan.

Raja will rejoin commentary box for the semi-finals and the final after taking a break after the first two days, while Wasim Akram will be available for Rawalpindi’s leg of matches on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of October.

Former captain of Pakistan Women’s team, Sana Mir, will also make her commentary debut during the tournament. Marina Iqbal, a member of the Pakistan Women’s selection committee, is also part of the commentary panel for the tournament.

Tariq Saeed, a renowned Urdu commentator, along with Sikandar Bakht complete the panel of commentators. Sawera Pasha and Zainab Abbas have been named as pre and post-match show hosts for the event.

Azhar Ali to swap bat for microphone during National T20 Cup