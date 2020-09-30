Essex plan for diversity education after alcohol poured on Muslim player

Feroze Khushi (L) is clearly uncomfortable as his teammates continue to celebrate. Photo: Twitter

Essex County have vowed to provide diversity education after a Muslim player was pictured grimacing as his teammates were spraying alcohol while celebrating winning the Bob Willis Trophy.

Feroze Khushi, who was the 12th man for the final against Somerset, could be clearly seen being uncomfortable while his teammates celebrated without a thought.

The club admitted that the incident prompted them to provide further education on cultural diversity.

“Essex County Cricket Club prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas,” the club said in a statement published by local media.

“For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities.

“The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done ... to widen people’s knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences.”

