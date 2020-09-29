urdu

Hasan Ali demonstrates improving health with gym work video

Time Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Hasan Ali 

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has given a demonstration of his improved health by posting a video of him doing some gym work.

Hasan, who has been plagued by a back injury since the season break last year, can be seen holding a plank, maintaining his posture with one hand and bouncing a ball with the other.

The isometric exercise is supposed to strengthen the back but also puts strain, which could be a sign that Hasan might be closing in on full fitness.

However, the National T20 Cup, which starts Wednesday, comes too soon for the former pace stud, who was a regular fixture of the national team - especially in the shorter formats - until last year.

The 26-year-old has suffered multiple setbacks during his recovery and missed almost all kinds of cricket, except the Pakistan Super League 2020 where he seemed a shadow of his former self.

