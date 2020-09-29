PSL franchises unsure of PCB talks, may let court settle dispute

Owners of the PSL franchises. Photo: File

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are unsure whether to come back to the table or let its legal battle with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) run its course, The News reported on Monday.

The franchises, after their long-held grievances of the PSL not being financially viable for them repeatedly fell on deaf ears, recently took the decision to take the matter to the Lahore High Court - a move that disappointed the Board.

A last-ditch effort to settle the matter outside the court is expected in a meeting scheduled for October 8-10 but a PSL representative has said that a collective decision on whether to talk to the PCB or not has yet to be made.

"We have already decided to take a collective decision. We have not decided as yet as whether to meet the PCB or wait for the outcome of the court verdict. The matter is already sub judice. We will definitely be requiring legal advice on the matter and in the wake of that, the decision will be taken accordingly," the representative said.

Meanwhile, an official of the PCB said that a legal dispute "would hardly serve any purpose" and "hope to reach an out-of-court settlement".

The official said that the Board had never objected and even sought the details as to how these franchises kept on selling their products for each and every edition of PSL.

"If these franchises have their issues, we have our own and that is what we want to discuss, staying within the parameters of the new financial model. If they have any issue regarding the model that could also be discussed," he said.



The Lahore High Court is set to hear the case on September 30 where it is likely to consider the PCB reply on the petition jointly filed by the PSL franchises.

