Bowling legend Wasim Akram. Photo: File

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his all-time favourite bowler despite their differences over the years, The News reported on Tuesday.



"My all-time favourite bowler is Wasim Akram," Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed has accused Akram of match-fixing and forcing others to do the same in the 1990s. He also holds Akram responsible for his international career ending at the tender age of 26.

READ: Top 10 greatest Pakistani fast bowlers of all time

However, Javed's pick for the greatest fast bowler of all-time was slightly eye-brow raising.

He picked England's James Anderson, who recently became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets, as the "best fast bowler ever [in history]".

"Anderson proved himself the best fast bowler ever [in history] because he’s taken the highest wickets in the list of fast bowlers," Javed said.



Meanwhile, he also named his favourite local and international batsmen.

“My all-time favourite batsman is Brian Lara,” he said.

He then picked Babar Azam as his "favourite Pakistani batsman right now".

READ: Malala reveals her favourite cricketers

Despite differences, Aaqib Javed calls Wasim Akram his favourite pacer ever