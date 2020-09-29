urdu

Despite differences, Aaqib Javed names Wasim Akram as 'all-time favourite bowler'

Web Desk

Time Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Bowling legend Wasim Akram. Photo: File 

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his all-time favourite bowler despite their differences over the years, The News reported on Tuesday.

"My all-time favourite bowler is Wasim Akram," Javed said in an interview on YouTube. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed has accused Akram of match-fixing and forcing others to do the same in the 1990s. He also holds Akram responsible for his international career ending at the tender age of 26.

READTop 10 greatest Pakistani fast bowlers of all time

However, Javed's pick for the greatest fast bowler of all-time was slightly eye-brow raising.

He picked England's James Anderson, who recently became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets, as the "best fast bowler ever [in history]".

"Anderson proved himself the best fast bowler ever [in history] because he’s taken the highest wickets in the list of fast bowlers," Javed said.

Meanwhile, he also named his favourite local and international batsmen. 

“My all-time favourite batsman is Brian Lara,” he said. 

He then picked Babar Azam as his "favourite Pakistani batsman right now".

READ: Malala reveals her favourite cricketers

Despite differences, Aaqib Javed calls Wasim Akram his favourite pacer ever

More From PSL