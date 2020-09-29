Muslim volleyball player in US disqualified for wearing hijab

Photo: CNN

A Muslim high school athlete was forced to sit out of a volleyball match in Tennessee after a referee said that her hijab violated uniform guidelines, CNN reported on Sunday.

Najah Aqeel, who is 14 years old, said that she had never faced an issue in previous matches, however, the referee insisted that she needed authorisation from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) as it was part of the handbook.

Because Aqeel did not have official permission and did not want to take off her hijab, she was disqualified for the match.

The teen expressed her shock adding that the rule was a means to discourage hijab wearing athletes from participating.

"I was angry, sad and also shocked just because I had never heard of the rule before that,"she said.

"The rule has no business being in the casebook. It singles out hijabis. I don't see why I need approval to wear my hijab when it is a part of my religion."

Karissa Niehoff, who is the executive Director for The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSH), which decides competition rules for school sports, said that exceptions could be made on uniforms.

She further expressed that the referee should have employed "common sense" in the situation.

"We are heartbroken and deeply sorry that the young lady was disqualified from the match for wearing the hijab," Niehoff said.

"More common sense should have been demonstrated by the adults. The correct approach the referee should have taken is to have allowed the young lady to play and point out after the game that next time she needs to submit a letter."

