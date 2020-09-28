Mohammad Irfan Jr signs a long-term deal with Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC).

Disgruntled pacer Mohammad Irfan Jr has signed with Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC) after quitting domestic cricket season over being snubbed from the First XI.

Irfan Jr, who had earlier this month expressed his unhappiness at being picked in Second XI and announced that he was quitting the game altogether, is now moving to Australia in what his new club described as a "long-term arrangement".

"Mo has made the decision to make the move to Australia and make Sydney his home," the WSDCC added.

Irfan Jr, a 6'6 right-arm pacer, is known for not only his unorthodox bowling action but his kabaddi-style wicket celebration.

He had been a regular in Pakistan Super League over the past few years.

READ: Be cricketers, not quitters: Mohammad Wasim tells First XI cast-offs

Mohammad Irfan Jr makes Australia 'his new home', signs for Wests Cricket