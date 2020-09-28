Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi undergoes his 16th Covid-19 tests in France where he is to participate in French Open 2020.

Aisam-ul-Haq is not only Pakistan's leading tennis star but he may also be in lead in terms of most Covid-19 tests taken.

The 40-year-old, who is currently in Paris for the French Open, revealed on Sunday that he has so far been tested 16 times for the novel coronavirus.

"Unprecedented times, different protocols, different rules, different circumstances and taking these tests is never easy," he tweeted, clearly hinting that he was fed up of so many tests.

Covid-19 tests are mandatory for most of the top-level sporting events, and since Aisam has to hop from country to country for tennis tournaments, he is required to undergo tests over and over again.

READ: Controversy concerns kept me from partnering up with Sania Mirza: Aisam-ul-Haq

Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi may have taken the most Covid-19 tests