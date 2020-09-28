Cricketers protest in Karachi against demolition of departmental cricket

The PCB had abolished departmental cricket in 2019 at the behest of PM Imran Khan. Photo: File

Cricketers from various clubs and departments held a protest at Karachi's Nishtar Park, demanding Prime minister Imran Khan to reconsider his decision of abolishing departmental cricket, The News reported on Monday.

The protesters said the abolition would cause cricket to cripple at the grassroots level, adding that the decision has rendered thousands of cricketers, coaches and others associated with the game unemployed.

Led by Malik Faisal Khurshid, secretary Sialkot district cricket association, staged a peaceful protest.

The cricketers and officials participating in the protest also demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan take suo motu notice of the devastation of domestic cricket.

They said that if the PM did not restore departmental cricket, they would hold a sit-in in front of PCB headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium.

