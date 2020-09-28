IPL 2020: This Nicholas Pooran's save could be the greatest fielding act

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is considered one of the best boundary line fielders in the world today but he may have outdone himself with his latest effort in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The Trinidadian cricketer was fielding in deep midwicket when Sanju Samson smashed what seemed like a certain sixer.

Somehow, however, Pooran dove over the boundary and into the restricted area to grab the ball in mid-air. While airborne he realised that the catch would not count as his body was falling over the boundary line.

In a split second, while airborne, and falling, he hurled the ball back into play to saved multiple runs for his side.

Just watch and admire:

Sachin Tendulkar called it "the best save I have seen in my life".





