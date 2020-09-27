1960s pacer says he bowled 115mph, blames Hanif Mohammad for ruining career

Farooq Hamid Photo: PCB/Twitter

One-and-done Test cricketer of the 1960s, Farooq Hamid, has claimed that in his prime he used to bowl at a pace of "110-115 miles per hour”, and that the reason he only played a single match for Pakistan was due to the “dirty politics” of legendary batsman Hanif Mohammad and his sibling Wazir Mohammad.

In an interview published in Daily Dawn, Hamid, now 75, delivered several startling statements, which would have caused an uproar, had his been a bigger name than someone with just a single Test to his name.

The most eye-catching of the remarks was his ability to bowl far quicker than what is the recognised world record (100.23 mph) held by Shoaib Akhtar.

“Hanif, while facing me in 1969 final in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, was bowled with an out swinging yorker on the very third ball he faced. Many international cricket personalities such as great Sir Don Bradman besides or own Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas and others considered me as the fastest bowler, even faster than Charlie Griffith of the West Indies,” he told the English daily.

“Many leading cricketers were scared of my bouncers. [In 1963], great batsman Rohan Kanhai was floored by my lethal bouncer. Later, the commentators said that I was much quicker than Griffith. I must have been bowling at around 110-115 miles per hour I think.

“Even Sir Don Bradman praised me as a fast bowler when I met him during the Australian tour.”

READ: No Pakistani among Michael Holding top-four fast bowlers of all-time

Hamid pinned the blame of his short career on Hanif, one of the most revered figures in Pakistan cricket history, and his brother Wazir.

“All my colleagues know what sort of treatment I was meted out from my captains, topping that list is great Hanif Mohammad — may God bless his soul — and his brother Wazir Mohammad, who made sure I never played international cricket after the tour to Australia,” he said.

He recalled a side match in New Zealand where he ran through the Wellington batting but was still not picked for the Test match days later.

“When I took seven wickets for 16 runs against Wellington in a match (on the New Zealand tour), they were dismissed for 53 runs in just ten overs. However, everyone was surprised to see that I was not in the Pakistan team for the Test match that was played at the same venue after a couple of days. And neither was I included for the other two Tests played against New Zealand in that series,” he said.

“In 1963 when I was part of the Pakistan Eaglets team touring England, I had taken five wickets in three overs but my captain Wazir Mohammad did not give me the ball for further bowling against Lancashire at the old Trafford ground. Later, Secretary MCC Mr Howard told my manager that, ‘today Farooq bowled a yard quicker than Truman at his best’.”

Hamid played just a single match for Pakistan in which he took just one wicket: of Ian Chappell. He kept on playing in domestic circuit till the late 60s but never pulled the Pakistan shirt again.

READ: Ponting names Akram, Akhtar as best and quickest bowlers he faced

1960s pacer says he bowled 115mph, blames Hanif Mohammad for ruining career