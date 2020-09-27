PCB set to sign broadcasting deal for upcoming international series

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is close to entering an agreement with with an international broadcasting service for broadcasting rights of at least two international series that are to be staged in Pakistan in the next four months, The News reported.

Zimbabwe are set to tour Pakistan in October. They will be followed by South Africa in January. Zimbabwe will play three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is while South Africa are scheduled to figure in a Test and T20 series in Pakistan.

"Our hired company is already on the job and hopefully, they will get the best deal for us. If we see a lucrative deal for the next two series, there is no harm in finalising a deal for just those series," a PCB source said.

“Besides Zimbabwe and South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand are also scheduled to visit Pakistan for Test and limited-overs series in the next two years. So, there’s a good chance that we may make a long-term television rights deal.”

It is also likely that the PCB will look to hold some more international series in the next two years.

“Obviously, the post-Covid-19 era will see a rise in international cricket activities. There’s a good chance that top teams will visit Pakistan in the coming years to play T20 and even One-Day series. All depends on the availability of windows in the hectic international cricket schedule,” he said.

The PCB has already struck an inland signal deal.

“We will be in a position to share with you the details of the deal once we get the feedback from the company that is working on it,” the official added.

The broadcasting rights for the international series will not include the Pakistan Super League rights that are to be auctioned separately.

