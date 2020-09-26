Pak vs Zim: Misbah-ul-Haq hints against wholesale changes

Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to the media in Lahore.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that there may not be wholesale changes to the Pakistan side for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

The African side is considered one of the weakest ones in world cricket, leading some to suggest that the series be used to experiment with young an untried talent.

Misbah, in a press talk on Saturday, said that the national team is already pretty young and might only need minor tweaking instead of mass chopping and changing.

“The Pakistan team is already composed of young players,” he said. “It had lost two senior players right after the World Cup.

“[In fact], we might change a thing or two to make the team even stronger.”

Misbah also explained why the seemingly unimportant Zimbabwe home series is actually important.

“We should keep in mind that the points earned from the ODI series would count towards World Cup qualification,” he said.

He also said that finding new combinations and creating able back-ups were also among his priorities.

