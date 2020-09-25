Faisal Iqbal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday reinstated Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal, a day after removing him from the job over a fake degree inquiry against him in his department, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The PCB had "withdrawn" Iqbal from the position on Thursday, stating that he would be able to take the job back once granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state carrier.

The Board today said that Iqbal had since been issued an NOC by the PIA, as a result of which he will rejoin the side on Saturday.

“The PCB is pleased Faisal Iqbal has promptly and swiftly resolved an ongoing matter that could have resulted in distraction during an important period for his side and the tournament," PCB General Manager – Domestic, Junaid Zia, was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Hopefully, Faisal will now fully focus on the job at hand and make meaningful contribution as head coach of the Balochistan cricket team.”

Iqbal, as per a report in Scoreline, faced a departmental inquiry after verification of his matric certificate failed and his credentials were found to be "forged/tampered".

While the PCB has cleared Iqbal for employment, it remains unclear as to what happened regarding the inquiry initiated by the PIA.

National T20 Cup: Faisal Iqbal reinstated as Balochistan head coach