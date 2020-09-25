IPL 2020: On-air gaffe lands Sunil Gavaskar in trouble with Kohli, Anushka

Sunil Gavaskar. Photo: AFP

Indian batting legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has stirred up a massive controversy due to his on-air remarks regarding Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

Kohli, who is the skipper of the title-less RCB, made costly blunders as he dropped two crucial catches and was dismissed after a single run off five balls, which eventually translated to a 97-run defeat for the Challengers.

When the skipper came out to bat and was struggling to impress, Gavaskar passed a comment regarding the cricketer and his wife, saying: "He only practiced to Anushka’s bowling. I saw it in a video but that is not going to be enough."

While Gavaskar was referring to a viral video of the couple playing cricket during lockdown, internet trolls were quick to butcher his words into meaning something crass and vulgar.

However, many came in Gavaskar's defence and called out the trolls for their lewd comments and sick mindset.

Anushka Sharma calls Gavaskar's remarks 'distasteful'

Meanwhile, Sharma called out the commentator for his "distasteful" remarks, which she said, added to the long-running trend of critics blaming her of Kohli's lackluster performance.

Sharma has long fought against the widely-held sexist notion that her presence at stadiums in particular, and in Kohli's life in general, is a bad omen for the Indian captain's on-field performances.

