Islamabad United's general manager and Geo Super analyst Rehan-ul-Haq has revealed a screenshot of his conversation with the late Dean Jones that showed the Aussie legend's commitment towards and compassion for his players.

Jones, 59, passed away yesterday (September 24, 2020) of cardiac failure in Mumbai, India. He had been in India to commentate on the Indian Premier League.

He had been the head coach of Islamabad United from 2015 to 2019 and helped the side win two titles. His last stint in the PSL had been as coach of the Karachi Kings for the 2020 season.

Rehan revealed that Jones had proposed getting the Islamabad United team together to help out batsman Asif Ali, who had been struggling after news of his infant daughter's terminal illness during the PSL 2019 season.

Rehan recalled that Jones had also spoken emotionally on the matter during one of his press conferences, and the team had come together to help one of their own through a very difficult time.

"That season each and every member of the team wanted to deliver for Asif. When Deano cried in the presser talking about him, it was no surprise. There are always ups and downs on the field but off it, the way you care for people who need your support is what defines you," he stated in another tweet.

Dean Jones' Whatsapp text from 2019 shows how much he cared for his players