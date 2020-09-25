New Zealand govt grants cricket board permission to host Pakistan, others

Pakistan vs New Zealand series given the green signal.

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has received permission from its government to resume international cricketing activities and host Pakistan and West Indies, it was announced on Friday.

While the schedule for the series will be revealed later this week, Pakistan, as per the Future Tours Programme, is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20s in New Zealand, with the tour starting in December and stretching into early 2021.

According to the NZC, the series against Pakistan and West Indies will be conducted under the agreed upon Covid-19 protocols.

The Kiwi government has yet to identify the exact Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or where the guests will observe their mandatory 14-day isolation period.

However, NZC CEO David White has said that Christchurch could be an option as teams could be accommodated at its high performance centre there.

White also stated that the guests will be tested during the first three days of their arrival, after which they can practice in a a bio-secure environment.

After observing 14-days in the bio-secure environment, the players, while following protocols, will be able to integrate into the city of their stay - something which no other international tour has seen since the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani contingent's movement on their recent tour of England was highly restricted.

