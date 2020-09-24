National T20 Cup: Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching protocol

Asif Afridi. Photo: PCB

Asif Afridi, who is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI squad for the National T20 Cup, had breached bio-secure protocols and has now been quarantined.

The 33-year-old violated the social distancing protocols during a meeting with his friend in the team lobby. He will now observe in isolation and take a Covid-19 test, the cost of which he will have to bear.

After testing negative, Afridi will re-integrate with his side.

Afridi said that he was "sincerely" apologetic for his actions and that he will "be extremely careful in the future".

The tournament will commence in Multan on September 30, before it moves to Rawalpindi from October 9-18.

