'True lover of the game': Cricket world mourns death of Dean Jones

The cricket world on Thursday mourned the untimely death of legendary Australian batsman Dean Jones, who passed away from a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle was in a state of shock:





Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was "speechless"





Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz said Deano "really loved Pakistan cricket".





Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait described Jones as a "true lover of cricket".





Virender Sehwag called Jones one of his favourite commentators.







Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said he was "shocked and heartbroken".





Virat Kohli said the same in so many words.





Shoaib Akhtar remembered the deceased as a "gentleman".





Former Australian captain Steve Smith also chimed in:





Karachi Kings pacer Mohammad Amir shared a memorable picture of his with Jones.





Shadab Khan, who had his breakout campaign in PSL under Dean Jones, paid his respects.







Sachin Tendulkar also reacted:





Kings leg-spinner Usama Mir called Jones "the best coach I’ve ever worked with".





Ravi Shastri described Jones as "a colleague and a dear friend"





