Dean Jones last held the position of Karachi Kings in PSL 2020.

Australian great and Pakistan Super League (PSL) regular Dean Jones passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, various Indian publications confirmed.

Jones, 59, was in India for the coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the time of his demise.

He was a two-time winner of the PSL with Islamabad United in 2016 and 2018. The last position he held in the league was of the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2020.

READ: Karachi Kings' Dean Jones applauded for disposing trash at NSK

He was looking forward to visiting Pakistan for the remainder of the PSL 2020 and even said that all of his side's foreign players were ready to do the same.

Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia in a career that began in 1984 (coincidentally again Pakistan) and ended in 1994.

READ: 'True lover of the game', cricket world mourns death of Dean Jones

He averaged 44.61 in ODIs - a number unheard of in those times, and is widely thought of as one of Australia's greatest batsmen in the 50-over format.

In 2019, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

READ: Dean Jones holds free coaching clinic on Twitter and Pakistanis take full advantage



Australian great, PSL regular Dean Jones passes away from heart attack